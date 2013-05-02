More than 82 pct of UBS shareholders back 2012 pay plan

UPDATE 3-ABB buys B&R to help it challenge Siemens in industrial automation
* ABB's largest buy since $3.9 bln Thomas & Betts deal in 2012
ZURICH May 2 More than 82 percent of UBS shareholders backed the Swiss bank's pay plans on Friday, after heated debate and opposition from Swiss retail shareholders.
Activist investors mustered support from nearly 16 percent of shareholders against the pay plan. Influential U.S. proxy firm ISS had recommended shareholders support the pay plan.
(Reporting By Katharina Bart)
* ABB's largest buy since $3.9 bln Thomas & Betts deal in 2012
* Statoil: Statoil awards Transocean two rig contracts - statoil.com
LONDON/NEW YORK, April 4 British hedge fund manager Alan Howard has raised more than $700 million from outside investors for a new fund that he will solely manage, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.