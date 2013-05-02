版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 5月 2日 星期四 20:23 BJT

More than 82 pct of UBS shareholders back 2012 pay plan

ZURICH May 2 More than 82 percent of UBS shareholders backed the Swiss bank's pay plans on Friday, after heated debate and opposition from Swiss retail shareholders.

Activist investors mustered support from nearly 16 percent of shareholders against the pay plan. Influential U.S. proxy firm ISS had recommended shareholders support the pay plan.

(Reporting By Katharina Bart)

