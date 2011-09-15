版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 15日 星期四 17:53 BJT

UBS strong despite rogue trader case-internal memo

ZURICH, Sept 15 UBS told staff it was still a strong business, despite having warned it might post a loss in the third quarter after a trader lost around $2 billion in unauthorised dealing.

"Although this news is unfortunate, it does not affect the fundamental strength of our business," UBS management told staff according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

(By Catherine Bosley)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐