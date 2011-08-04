UBS poaches four Merrill Lynch brokers

* UBS lures Merrill brokers in Beverly Hills, Palm Beach
* Hires bring $800 mln assets, $2.2 mln revenue production
NEW YORK Aug 4 UBS Wealth Management Americas
UBSN.VX on Thursday said it hired four brokers from Merrill
Lynch who managed $800 million in assets and generated $2.2
million during the past year.
The Swiss bank's U.S. brokerage business added Margaret
Lech-Loubet to its Beverly Hills, California, office. UBS also
hired three advisers, Adrian "Davis" De Montluzin, Michael
Melnyk and Carolyn Smith, for its Palm Beach, Florida, office.
UBS, led by former Merrill Lynch brokerage boss Robert
McCann, in the past year and a half has hired more than 14
teams of Merrill advisers managing about $4.3 billion in client
assets, according to a database maintained by Investment News.
At least six teams with more than $1 billion have left UBS
to join Merrill in the past year and a half.
Bank of America's (BAC.N) Merrill Lynch is the
second-largest U.S. brokerage with 16,241 advisers and $1.54
trillion assets at the end of June. UBS is less than half of
Merrill's size with 6,862 advisers and $774 billion of assets.
(Reporting by Joseph A. Giannone. Editing by Robert
MacMillan)