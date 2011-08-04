UBS poaches four Merrill Lynch brokers

* UBS lures Merrill brokers in Beverly Hills, Palm Beach

* Hires bring $800 mln assets, $2.2 mln revenue production

NEW YORK Aug 4 UBS Wealth Management Americas UBSN.VX on Thursday said it hired four brokers from Merrill Lynch who managed $800 million in assets and generated $2.2 million during the past year.

The Swiss bank's U.S. brokerage business added Margaret Lech-Loubet to its Beverly Hills, California, office. UBS also hired three advisers, Adrian "Davis" De Montluzin, Michael Melnyk and Carolyn Smith, for its Palm Beach, Florida, office.

UBS, led by former Merrill Lynch brokerage boss Robert McCann, in the past year and a half has hired more than 14 teams of Merrill advisers managing about $4.3 billion in client assets, according to a database maintained by Investment News.

At least six teams with more than $1 billion have left UBS to join Merrill in the past year and a half.

Bank of America's (BAC.N) Merrill Lynch is the second-largest U.S. brokerage with 16,241 advisers and $1.54 trillion assets at the end of June. UBS is less than half of Merrill's size with 6,862 advisers and $774 billion of assets. (Reporting by Joseph A. Giannone. Editing by Robert MacMillan)