UBS cuts stake in Monte Paschi to 1.875 pct

BRIEF-Roche CEO says Aphinity study impact on Perjeta sales not seen until 2018
* CEO Severin Schwan says Ocrevus launch off to a very good start
MILAN Nov 13 Swiss investment bank UBS has cut its stake in Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena to 1.875 percent from 3.4 percent in two steps, a filing by market watchdog Consob said on Thursday.
The stake reduction was carried out on Nov. 5, the same day of a Monte dei Paschi board meeting that approved a capital increase of up to 2.5 billion euros, and on Nov. 6.
UBS is advising Monte dei Paschi on its strategic options and will act as global coordinator for the capital increase, to be launched next year. (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari)
ZURICH, April 27 Switzerland's central bank posted a profit of 7.9 billion Swiss francs ($7.95 billion) in the first quarter, it said Thursday, boosted by gains from the huge foreign currency reserves built up during its long campaign to weaken the Swiss franc.
* Says Thomas R. Meier to leave julius baer while keeping his ties with group Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)