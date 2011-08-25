UBS, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney add new advisers

BRIEF-Foundation Building Materials shares open 12.9 pct above IPO price in debut
* Foundation Building Materials Inc shares open at $15.80 in debut, above IPO price of $14.00 per share Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Aug 25 UBS Wealth Management Americas, a unit of UBS AG UBSN.VX, on Thursday said it hired Morgan Stanley Smith Barney adviser Brian Zalewski in Chicago.
Zalewski is a former Smith Barney broker who stayed on after Morgan Stanley (MS.N) bought control of the Citigroup (C.N) unit in 2009. He generated $1.1 million in revenue during the past year and managed $110 million in client assets.
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney also on Thursday said it hired a team of brokers from Wells Fargo Advisors (WFC.N) that generated $2.2 million in revenue and managed $175 million in assets.
Doing business as the Pangaea Group. Michael Parziale and Daniel Morilak joined Morgan's Rancho Santa Fe, California, office.
(Reporting by Joseph A. Giannone; Editing by Walden Siew)
* Foundation Building Materials Inc shares open at $15.80 in debut, above IPO price of $14.00 per share Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.27 pct, S&P 0.20 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
* Vanguard Group Inc reports a 5.15 percent passive stake in Coca Cola Bottling Co Consolidated as of December 31, 2016 -SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [ID:http://bit.ly/2kbiy3b] Further company coverage: