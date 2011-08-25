UBS, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney add new advisers

NEW YORK Aug 25 UBS Wealth Management Americas, a unit of UBS AG UBSN.VX, on Thursday said it hired Morgan Stanley Smith Barney adviser Brian Zalewski in Chicago.

Zalewski is a former Smith Barney broker who stayed on after Morgan Stanley (MS.N) bought control of the Citigroup (C.N) unit in 2009. He generated $1.1 million in revenue during the past year and managed $110 million in client assets.

Morgan Stanley Smith Barney also on Thursday said it hired a team of brokers from Wells Fargo Advisors (WFC.N) that generated $2.2 million in revenue and managed $175 million in assets.

Doing business as the Pangaea Group. Michael Parziale and Daniel Morilak joined Morgan's Rancho Santa Fe, California, office.

