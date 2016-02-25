UBS in $33 million deal with U.S. regulator over mortgage bonds

UPDATE 1-BNY Mellon profit rises 29 pct on lower costs
Jan 19 Bank of New York Mellon Corp said on Thursday fourth-quarter profit increased 29.04 percent as expenses fell and net interest revenue rose.
NEW YORK Feb 25 UBS AG has agreed to pay $33 million to resolve a U.S. regulator's claims that it sold toxic mortgage-backed securities to credit unions that later failed, according to court papers filed on Thursday.
The settlement, disclosed in a filing in Manhattan federal court, resolves one of several lawsuits by the National Credit Union Administration against banks over their sale of mortgage-backed securities before the 2008 financial crisis.
* George Weston Limited and Loblaw Companies limited announce management succession
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S