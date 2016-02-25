UBS in $33 million deal with U.S. regulator over mortgage bonds

NEW YORK Feb 25 UBS AG has agreed to pay $33 million to resolve a U.S. regulator's claims that it sold toxic mortgage-backed securities to credit unions that later failed, according to court papers filed on Thursday.

The settlement, disclosed in a filing in Manhattan federal court, resolves one of several lawsuits by the National Credit Union Administration against banks over their sale of mortgage-backed securities before the 2008 financial crisis.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)