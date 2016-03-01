MOVES-UBS picks BofA exec to head CCS business selection and conflicts team

LONDON, March 1 UBS AG has hired Bank
of America Merrill Lynch executive Alice Crawley to head
the business selection and conflicts team at its corporate
client solutions (CCS) unit as the Swiss bank continues to beef
up that business.
The newly created role involves reviewing the bank's global
CCS deals, interactions and business opportunities and
identifying potential conflicts of interest.
As European banks struggle to weather a global economic
slowdown and increasingly stringent regulations, UBS has been
pushing to build on its strengths in M&A, equity, wealth
management and asset management franchises to bring new
financing ideas to clients.
The CCS unit, which includes M&A, DCM, ECM, leveraged
finance and client coverage, was born after an overhaul of
operations that split UBS's investment bank into two.
Crawley, who currently holds a similar role at Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, will be based in London, according to a
UBS memo seen by Reuters.
(Reporting by Richa Naidu; Editing by Mark Potter)