MOVES-UBS U.S. head of leveraged finance leaves bank - sources

Oct 23 David Barth, head of Americas leveraged
finance and leveraged capital markets at UBS Group AG
in New York, has left the Swiss investment bank to pursue other
opportunities, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
Barth worked at UBS for 18 years. He will be replaced by Jim
Boland, who was previously UBS's head of Europe, Middle East and
Africa leveraged finance and leveraged capital markets, based in
London. Boland already moved to New York earlier this year, the
people said.
The sources asked not to be identified because the personnel
moves have not been announced externally. UBS declined to
comment.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Bill
Rigby)