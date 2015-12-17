MOVES-UBS poaches private equity banker from JP Morgan - memo

Impact of job-stealing robots a growing concern at Davos
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Open markets and global trade have been blamed for job losses over the last decade, but global CEOs say the real culprits are increasingly machines.
LONDON Dec 17 UBS has poached private equity banker Nestor Paz Galindo from JPMorgan, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday, as the Swiss bank builds that side of its business.
After 22 years at JPMorgan, Galindo is to become head of exclusive sell-side and financial sponsors M&A for the EMEA region, reporting to M&A head Severin Brizay.
Galindo will take up the post in March next year. A spokeswoman for UBS confirmed the contents of the memo.
(Reporting by Freya Berry; editing by David Clarke)
JAKARTA, Jan 20 The Indonesian unit of Freeport-Mcmoran Inc is seeking fiscal and legal guarantees from the government over mining rules issued last week, a spokesman for the copper mining giant said late on Thursday.
Jan 20 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.