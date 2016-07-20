版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 20日 星期三 23:10 BJT

UBS chief U.S. economist Maury Harris to retire

NEW YORK, July 20 UBS' chief U.S. economist Maury Harris will retire at the end of July after 36 years at the firm, a company spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday.

Prior to UBS' acquisition of PaineWebber International in 2000, Harris had been PaineWebber's chief economist since 1980. Between 1973 and 1980, he worked at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, where he was the head of its business conditions unit and later chief of its financial markets research division.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐