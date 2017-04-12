MOVES-UBS wealth management unit names new head of capital markets

April 12 UBS Wealth Management Americas (WMA), a
unit of UBS Group AG named Mark Sanborn as head of
capital markets & sales, according to an internal memo obtained
by Reuters.
Sanborn — currently chief risk officer of the company's
investment bank — will be succeeding Tom Troy, who is retiring
after 30 years in financial services.
In addition, Peter Hill will be joining UBS WMA as head of
public finance from Wells Fargo where he was U.S. head of public
finance since 2009. The company also named Steven Genyk as WMA
head of municipal trading.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts in New York and Komal Khettry in
Bengaluru)