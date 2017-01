Aug 26 UBS Group AG's Wealth Management Americas said it hired four financial advisers from Bank of America's Merrill Lynch unit.

Michael Carr, Kirk Ruth, Jeff Hogue and Jeff Rizzo are joining the newly opened office in Gainesville in Florida, UBS said on Wednesday.

UBS said the four advisers managed about $870 million in assets combined. (Reporting by Krishna Chaithanya in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)