ON THE MOVE-UBS hires Empire Group from Morgan Stanley

Aug 28 UBS Group AG's Wealth Management Americas said it hired a team of four financial advisers from Morgan Stanley.

UBS said on Friday it hired David Sobocinski, Julian Frank, Marc Wong and Mark Remigio, together called as the Empire Group, for its Melville office.

The Empire Group had managed about $950 million in assets at Morgan Stanley.

David Sobocinski served at Morgan Stanley as an executive director and financial adviser, while Julian Frank served as a senior vice president. (bit.ly/1NYgd09)

UBS has made several big hires recently, including a team from Morgan Stanley that managed more than $2 billion in assets.

As of June 30, UBS Wealth Management Americas had 6,948 financial advisers, down from 6,982 at the end of March and down from more than 7,100 a year earlier. (Reporting by Krishna Chaithanya in Bengaluru)