MOVES-UBS Asset Management names Pedro Coelho head of UBS ETFs Spain

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
Sept 8 UBS Asset Management, the asset management division of UBS Group AG, named Pedro Coelho head of UBS ETFs Spain, responsible for business development.
Coelho joins from NN Investment Partners, where he worked for 10 years in Madrid and Lisbon, the company said. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru)
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)