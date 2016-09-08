版本:
MOVES-UBS Asset Management names Pedro Coelho head of UBS ETFs Spain

Sept 8 UBS Asset Management, the asset management division of UBS Group AG, named Pedro Coelho head of UBS ETFs Spain, responsible for business development.

Coelho joins from NN Investment Partners, where he worked for 10 years in Madrid and Lisbon, the company said. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru)

