公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 25日 星期六

MOVES- UBS hires Credit Suisse's former head of performing loan trading Zamore

| NEW YORK, June 24

NEW YORK, June 24 Barry Zamore, the former head of US trading of performing leveraged loans at Credit Suisse in New York, is heading to UBS, according to sources.

A UBS spokesperson did not immediately return a call seeking comment. (Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing By Jon Methven)

