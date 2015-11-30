UBS Swiss staff get 0.8 pct pay raise

ZURICH Nov 30 UBS staff in Switzerland up to middle management are getting pay rises of 0.8 percent on average next year, the Swiss lender said on Monday.

The pay rises negotiated at the end of every year take effect on March 1. Individual salary adjustments are based on market, function and individual performance.

Rival Credit Suisse last week agreed a 0.75 percent average 2016 pay rise for staff in Switzerland, where consumer prices fell 1.4 percent year on year in October.

