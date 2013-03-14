UBS CEO paid 8.87 mln Sfr in 2012, bank's highest earner

BRIEF-Tornos Holding notes increase in order intake in Q1 2017
* Said on Wednesday demand for Tornos products rose significantly in the first quarter of 2017
ZURICH, March 14 UBS paid Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti 8.87 million Swiss francs ($9.32 million) for 2012, a rise of 40 percent on the year.
Ermotti was UBS's highest earner in 2012, pipping Americas head Robert McCann, who was the Swiss bank's top earner in 2011. McCann earned 8.555 million francs in 2012 compared to 9.183 million in 2011.
The disclosures were made in UBS's annual report, which was released on Thursday. ($1 = 0.9518 Swiss francs) (Reporting By Katharina Bart)
* Said on Wednesday will not propose a further dividend payment to the ordinary shareholders’ meeting of 22 May 2017
* Says Zurich completes acquisition of Cover-More Source text for Eikon: [https://www.zurich.com/en/media/news-releases/2017/2017-0413-01 ] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)