UBS CEO paid 8.87 mln Sfr in 2012, bank's highest earner

ZURICH, March 14 UBS paid Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti 8.87 million Swiss francs ($9.32 million) for 2012, a rise of 40 percent on the year.

Ermotti was UBS's highest earner in 2012, pipping Americas head Robert McCann, who was the Swiss bank's top earner in 2011. McCann earned 8.555 million francs in 2012 compared to 9.183 million in 2011.

The disclosures were made in UBS's annual report, which was released on Thursday. ($1 = 0.9518 Swiss francs) (Reporting By Katharina Bart)