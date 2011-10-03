Prelle rejoins UBS as chairman of EMEA M&A-memo

Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
LONDON Oct 3 Dealmaker Hermann Prelle has rejoined UBS as chairman of mergers and acquisitions for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, according to a memo seen by Reuters.
Prelle, a former head of German M&A and co-head of the EMEA investment banking division, had been on sabbatical for about a year for personal reasons.
He rejoins the Swiss firm immediately and will focus on client coverage, working with the bank's co-heads of M&A for the region, Jonathan Rowley and Alison Harding-Jones.
His return is a boost for UBS, which recently lost two global heads of M&A. In Europe, Liam Beere left to join independent investment bank Moelis, and in the United States Cary Kochman left for Citigroup . (Reporting by Victoria Howley)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.