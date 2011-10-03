UPDATE 1-Prelle rejoins UBS as chairman of EMEA M&A-memo

Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
(Adds detail on Prelle)
By Victoria Howley
LONDON Oct 3 Dealmaker Hermann Prelle has rejoined UBS as chairman of mergers and acquisitions for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, according to a memo seen by Reuters.
Prelle, 46, has been on sabbatical for about a year for personal reasons and takes up his new post immediately.
He joined UBS in 2000, and led the investment banking business in Germany from 2002 until September, 2007.
Before leaving on sabbatical, he had risen to the position of co-head of investment banking EMEA and was a member of the investment bank's executive board.
Prelle will focus on client coverage, working with the bank's current co-heads of M&A for the region, Jonathan Rowley and Alison Harding-Jones.
His return is a boost for UBS, which recently lost two global heads of M&A. In Europe, Liam Beere left to join independent investment bank Moelis, and in the United States Cary Kochman left for Citigroup .
Before joining UBS, Prelle worked at Credit Suisse .
He has worked on M&A and capital markets deals for clients including German insurer Allianz , chemical company BASF BASGn.DE, Porsche (PSHG_p.DE), RWE and Munich Re. (Editing by David Cowell)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.