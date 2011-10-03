UPDATE 1-Prelle rejoins UBS as chairman of EMEA M&A-memo

(Adds detail on Prelle)

By Victoria Howley

LONDON Oct 3 Dealmaker Hermann Prelle has rejoined UBS as chairman of mergers and acquisitions for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Prelle, 46, has been on sabbatical for about a year for personal reasons and takes up his new post immediately.

He joined UBS in 2000, and led the investment banking business in Germany from 2002 until September, 2007.

Before leaving on sabbatical, he had risen to the position of co-head of investment banking EMEA and was a member of the investment bank's executive board.

Prelle will focus on client coverage, working with the bank's current co-heads of M&A for the region, Jonathan Rowley and Alison Harding-Jones.

His return is a boost for UBS, which recently lost two global heads of M&A. In Europe, Liam Beere left to join independent investment bank Moelis, and in the United States Cary Kochman left for Citigroup .

Before joining UBS, Prelle worked at Credit Suisse .

He has worked on M&A and capital markets deals for clients including German insurer Allianz , chemical company BASF BASGn.DE, Porsche (PSHG_p.DE), RWE and Munich Re. (Editing by David Cowell)