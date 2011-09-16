FSA, FINMA to probe UBS $2 bln trading loss

LONDON, Sept 16 Britain's Financial Services Authority (FSA) is launching a probe into the $2 billion trading loss at Swiss bank UBS , together with Switzerland's Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA).

"The FSA and the FINMA are launching a comprehensive independent investigation into the events surrounding the trading losses incurred by UBS AG in its London operations," the FSA said in a statement.

The investigation would be conducted by a third party firm independent of UBS, the FSA said in a statement. An FSA spokesman said UBS would pay for the investigation. (Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Steve Slater)