FSA, FINMA to probe UBS $2 bln trading loss

LONDON, Sept 16 Britain's Financial Services
Authority (FSA) is launching a probe into the $2 billion trading
loss at Swiss bank UBS , together with Switzerland's
Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA).
"The FSA and the FINMA are launching a comprehensive
independent investigation into the events surrounding the
trading losses incurred by UBS AG in its London operations," the
FSA said in a statement.
The investigation would be conducted by a third party firm
independent of UBS, the FSA said in a statement. An FSA
spokesman said UBS would pay for the investigation.
(Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Steve Slater)