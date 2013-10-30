German prosecutors say too early to settle UBS tax probe

FRANKFURT Oct 30 One of the German authorities
investigating the role of UBS in helping Germans dodge
taxes said it is too early to settle the probe with the Swiss
bank.
"We are generally in contact with legal representatives of
UBS regarding the tax probe," Norbert Salamon, senior prosecutor
of the German city of Bochum, said on Wednesday.
"It is too early to consider closing the case," he added.
UBS declined to comment.
In its third quarter report published on Tuesday UBS said
that it is cooperating with several German authorities which are
investigating UBS' cross-border business.
"Settlement discussions have commenced with respect to one
of those investigations", UBS said in the report.
Under pressure from the German government to clamp down on
offshore tax evasion, UBS has given clients from that country 16
months to own up to cheating or leave the bank.
