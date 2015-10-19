UBS thins out Puerto Rico staff in restructuring move

| NEW YORK/SAN JUAN
NEW YORK/SAN JUAN Oct 18 UBS laid off
a number of employees at its Puerto Rico arm last week as it
shrinks its business further in the U.S. territory.
UBS said on Sunday fewer than a dozen employees were
affected. The Swiss bank has been retrenching in Puerto Rico as
the Caribbean island's government tackles a fiscal crisis
stemming from a decade long recession and struggles with its $72
billion debt load.
UBS declined to say how many jobs were cut. Its statement
citing "less than a dozen" people was in response to an inquiry
from Reuters after several people briefed by UBS workers told
Reuters that about 15 people had lost their jobs.
The firm did not respond to requests for the total number of
its employees on the island, nor the roles of those laid off.
"While decisions affecting people are always profoundly
difficult, when these actions are taken, there is always a focus
on solidifying our business in the new environment while
continuing to provide the highest level of service to our
clients," a UBS spokesman said in a statement.
Complaints against UBS by U.S., industry, and Puerto Rico
regulators about sales practices involving its Puerto Rico bond
funds, have become major legal headaches for the firm. Some of
the funds, which included debt that UBS underwrote, lost almost
two-thirds of their value between March 2011 and October 2013
and have not recovered.
The firm, on Sept. 29, agreed to pay almost $34 million to
settle charges from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), Wall
Street's industry-funded watchdog, that it failed to supervise
the sale of Puerto Rican closed-end mutual funds it sponsored to
clients in the U.S. territory.
UBS, which neither admitted to nor denied the regulators'
allegations, is also battling nearly a total of nearly $1
billion in arbitration claims by investors who allege they were
burned by the firm's bond funds.
Customer assets controlled by UBS Puerto Rico slid from
$15.4 billion in 2010 to $10.1 billion in 2014, according to
Puerto Rico's Office of the Commissioner of Financial
Institutions. The firm managed $8.7 billion at the end of the
2015 second quarter.
In June, UBS closed its branch in the Condado section of
Puerto Rico's capital, San Juan, which is located along the
island's northeastern coast. The closing followed others in
Guaynabo, a municipality within the greater San Juan area, and
Ponce, a major city in the south of the island, according to
media reports. The firm has been consolidating its business and
clients within its main branch in Hato Rey, also a section of
San Juan.
"UBS remains committed to Puerto Rico, our clients and our
employees," the company said, noting its presence on the island
for more than 50 years.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn and Nick Brown; Editing by Carmel
Crimmins and Nick Zieminski)