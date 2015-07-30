ON THE MOVE-As sales force shrinks, UBS hires brokers with $400 mln

| NEW YORK, July 30
NEW YORK, July 30 UBS AG's Wealth
Management Americas unit, which earlier this week reported its
adviser force shrank for the fourth straight quarter, said on
Thursday it hired three advisers with about $400 million in
assets away from rival Morgan Stanley.
Frank Coiro, Larry Glickstein and Brian Frey joined UBS in
Manhattan. At Morgan Stanley, the advisers had generated $2.7
million over the last year in fees and commissions, according to
UBS.
Coiro, who leads the group, specializes in investment
management and asset allocation for ultra-wealthy and
institutional clients.
On Monday, UBS Wealth Management Americas reported it had
6,948 financial advisers as of June 30, down from 6,982 at the
end of March and more than 7,100 a year earlier.
Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)