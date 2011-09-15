TEXT-UBS press release on unauthorised trading

ZURICH, Sept 15 Following is UBS's statement on unauthorised trading likely to have caused a loss of $2 billion:

"UBS has discovered a loss due to unauthorised trading by a trader in its investment bank. The matter is still being investigated, but UBS's current estimate of the loss on the trades is in the range of $2 billion. It is possible that this could lead UBS to report a loss for the third quarter of 2011. No client positions were affected."

here (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)