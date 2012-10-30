UBS to slash 10,000 jobs in fixed income exit

ZURICH Oct 30 UBS revealed plans on
Tuesday to wind down its fixed income business and fire 10,000
bankers, in one of the biggest bonfires of finance jobs since
the implosion of Lehman Brothers in 2008.
The move will focus Zurich-based UBS around its
private bank and a smaller investment bank, ditching much of the
trading business that saw it lose $50 billion in the financial
crisis and one rogue trader lose $2.3 billion last year.
Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti, in charge for only 13
months, is spearheading the three-year investment banking
overhaul that is aimed at saving 3.4 billion Swiss francs ($3.63
billion) and returning cash to shareholders.
The Swiss bank will separate many fixed-income activities in
order to wind down positions in businesses it will exit due to
far tougher capital rules on riskier business.
Current investment bank co-head Carsten Kengeter will leave
UBS's top management board to head the discontinued unit.