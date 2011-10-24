UBS gains capital in painful fixed income rejig

* UBS set to unveil restructuring plan on Nov. 17

* Fixed income division at heart of investment bank cuts

* Rates and credit to be scaled back but not scrapped

By Sarah White

LONDON, Oct 24 UBS is facing a tough balancing act as it reins in the biggest capital-guzzler of its investment bank -- fixed income sales and trading -- without cutting areas that are crucial for its target audience of rich clients.

The change could not have come at a more critical time, as most rivals retreat into similar client-driven, so-called "flow" business that offers low margins and can be profitable only for a select handful of large players.

"These big flow businesses will end up concentrated with a small number of investment banks, primarily the U.S. ones, and profits will also be disparately spread," said Peter Hahn of Cass Business School.

A rogue trading scandal that caused $2.3 billion of losses is forcing UBS to deepen its restructuring, set to be unveiled in November, and the shrinkage of the weaker fixed income, currencies and commodities (FICC) business is core.

More than 60 percent of UBS's capital was allocated to the investment bank in the second quarter this year, with the bulk of that taken up by FICC, analysts say.

With the risk-weighting of assets due to soar under new Basel III rules, this could grow to 75 percent, even including planned steps by UBS to reduce them, according to Chris Wheeler, an analyst at Mediobanca.

"Most of this is taken up by fixed income, and within that credit and rates. This is where the axe will fall," he said.

SWITCHING SCALES

Cutting out rates and credit trading completely is unthinkable: rates are used for hedging while credit is the lifeblood of any bank aiming to help companies raise funds.

A scaleback is of course possible -- rivals are doing the same, by reducing the range of fixed income securities they keep on hand in the form of inventories.

"To run large inventories and trading capabilities opens you up to lots of risk and capital charges. It's critical for us that we only really make markets in what we lead manage," said a senior banker at one rival firm, a big European player in the debt capital markets.

But here's the hitch -- a tailored operation may yet work well if costs are kept under control; shrink too much, and it may not even be worth keeping a credit desk at all, especially when times get tough.

"If we'd only been a house that deals in euros, we wouldn't have made any money at all in the third quarter. You had to be able to do sterling or yen or US dollar bonds," the same banker said, referring to a particularly slow period for bond issues.

Still, UBS is likely to have to make some tough calls. This could range from abandoning U.S. high yield for example, or making markets in more exotic currencies, or interest rates swaps outside Europe, analysts and rival bankers speculated.

It could also squeeze the number of originators it has putting coordinating bond issues, getting staff to multi-task rather than employing a full team of specialists.

After UBS hired hundreds of FICC bankers in the past 18 months under investment bank chief Carsten Kengeter, this is likely to be where it cuts the most, with at least 1,000 more redundancies expected by headhunter and analyst estimates.

CUTS PAYING DIVIDENDS

Other areas, even those that do not consume as much capital, may also be prone to cuts. In commodities, as opposed to foreign exchange, UBS is not a top-flight player.

Kian Abouhossein, an analyst at JPMorgan, estimated that abandoning commodities, coupled with a big pullback in rates and credit, could free up 7 billion Swiss francs ($7.9 billion) in capital in the next two to three years.

This could lead to UBS resuming dividend payments, a key priority for the bank, according to insiders.

Competitors are expecting UBS to cut across geographies, including in the United States, where its investment bank has suffered departures and lost some clout.

Among the businesses which could be jettisoned are its private equity placement business and within its asset management division, units such as hedge fund O'Connor.

For now, there are two areas that appear off limits in its restructuring, despite their potential appeal to rivals: its equties division, where it is still a top house in Europe, and its cherished advisory franchise.

($1 = 0.883 Swiss Francs) (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by David Cowell)