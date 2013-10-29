UPDATE 1-UBS defers key return target on extra capital demands

* UBS Q3 net profit 577 mln Sfr vs 537 mln in Reuters poll
* Capital top-up will delay ROE goal of 15 pct by '15
* Says probing own FX, taking action against personnel
* "Committed" to more than 50 pct payout ratio
ZURICH, Oct 29 Swiss bank UBS said on
Tuesday it would defer a key earnings target by at least a year
because of temporary demands to hold extra capital, dampening
better-than-expected third quarter results that saw the bank
swing to profit.
The Zurich-based bank last October said it would cut
spending, let go 10,000 staff, and largely withdraw from its
fixed income business by 2015 as part of a restructuring drive
to return to profitability levels demanded by investors.
The bank hoped the efforts would give it a return on equity
of 15 percent by 2015, but on Tuesday said its drive had been
thwarted by regulatory demands forcing the bank to hold more
capital temporarily.
UBS said it was reviewing how it traded foreign exchange due
to a probe into alleged manipulation in the $5.3 trillion-a-day
FX market, first disclosed by Switzerland's regulator.
The bank said it had taken and would continue to take
"appropriate" action in respect to staff as a result of the
ongoing review. It did not elaborate.
The Swiss regulator is imposing a temporary 50 percent
top-up of the capital the bank must have against risk-weighted
assets, so UBS has enough capital to deal with potential costs
of unknown legal probes, compliance issues and other risk
matters, UBS said.
"UBS's ambition to achieve a group return on equity of 15
percent by 2015 will be delayed by at least one year," the bank
said in a statement. UBS is committed to paying out 50 percent
of profits once it has bolstered capital its common equity tier
one capital past 13 percent, expected for 2014.
The bank's third-quarter net profit came in at 577 million
Swiss francs ($644 million), reversing a loss in the same period
last year, when restructuring costs and charges linked to the
bank's debt ate away profits. Analyst expectations averaged 537
million francs for the latest results.
In its outlook, UBS said unresolved tensions like the
European and U.S. debt issues were worrying its wealthy clients,
prompting them to shy away from trading in the fourth quarter.
This hit revenue and margins at UBS's flagship private bank,
set to form the cornerstone of the Swiss bank's strategy when
the overhaul is complete.
While four of the six largest U.S. banks beat analyst
expectations and prior year earnings for the third quarter, that
success masked an underlying picture of poor revenue growth,
muted analyst expectations and easy comparisons with a bad 2012.
The two which didn't boast improvements were JPMorgan Chase
& Co., which suffered its first loss since the second
quarter of 2004 on 7.2 billion euros of litigation charges and
Citigroup Inc., which was hurt by a 26 percent fall off in
bond trading revenue.
Last week, UBS's cross-town rival Credit Suisse
underwhelmed investors with its plan to shrink interest rate
trading after revenue and profit at its investment bank slid in
the third quarter.
Also on Tuesday, Deutsche Bank posted a 98
percent drop in quarterly pre-tax profit to 18 million euros
($24.81 million), below the lowest expectations, weighed by a
fall in trading income and a 1.2 billion euros increase in
litigation provisions.
UBS's revenue edged 0.5 percent lower to 6.261 billion
francs in the quarter, mainly due to lower investment banking
revenue what are typically slow summer months with dull client
trading.
($1 = 0.8955 Swiss francs)
(Reporting By Katharina Bart, editing by Elizabeth Piper)