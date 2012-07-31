UPDATE 4-Facebook fiasco drags UBS profit lower

* Q2 net profit 425 mln Sfr vs 1.14 bln Sfr forecast
* UBS hit by 349 million franc loss on Facebook IPO
* Investment bank swings to 130 million Sfr pretax loss
* Shares slide 6 pct
By Katharina Bart
ZURICH, July 31 UBS blamed its 349
million Swiss franc ($360 million)loss from Facebook's
botched U.S. market debut on exchange operator Nasdaq,
saying orders for the stock had been entered multiple times due
to a systems failure.
The Swiss bank said on Tuesday it would pursue legal action
against the bourse for what it called gross mishandling of
Facebook's $16 billion initial public offering (IPO) in May.
Nasdaq declined to comment.
Nasdaq CEO Robert Greifeld said on a call with analaysts
last week that a report commissioned from IBM into the
problems was expected this week. It is not clear whether the
report will be made public.
According to UBS, some of the bank's pre-market Facebook
orders were submitted several times after failing to elicit
confirmation from Nasdaq, even several hours into the first day
of trading. When the exchange caught up with the backed-up
orders, UBS ended up sitting on far more Facebook shares than
intended, the bank said.
The bank, one of Nasdaq's four largest market makers in the
Facebook IPO, didn't address the issue of why it lost 10 times
more than others, or whether its own traders erred in entering
orders multiple times without confirmations.
Facebook is another blow to UBS, which swung to a
second-quarter investment banking loss of 130 million francs
from a profit of 383 million francs a year ago.
Overall net profit more than halved to 425 million Swiss
francs ($433 million), missing the average 1.141 billion franc
forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.
UBS stock shares fell 6.1 percent, underperforming European
banking stocks
"This is a weak set of results, but the big disappointment
is the investment banking loss with drops in revenue in nearly
all segments," Bank Sarasin analyst Rainer Skierka said. He
rates the stock at neutral.
Also on Tuesday, rival Deutsche Bank posted a
sharp decline in quarterly earnings from its investment banking
and asset management businesses.
The Facebook loss came on top of a drop in investment bank
income as revenue from equity derivatives wilted. UBS is usually
stronger in issuing and trading equities than trading debt and
commodities. By contrast, foreign exchange and bond trading held
up on the year.
UBS said the euro zone debt crisis, the weak global economic
outlook and the U.S. "fiscal cliff" of potential steep tax
increases and spending cuts were hurting its business.
The bank said it would seek to further prune risky assets
overall and at its investment bank, saying it was confident the
unit could hit profit targets. The investment bank's
risk-weighted assets, or RWAs, which stood at 170 billion francs
in the quarter, will be cut to less than 135 billion francs in
2016, the bank said.
UBS said it was confident it would continue to gather net
new assets, which totalled 9.5 billion francs in its flagship
private banking arm for the wealthy.
CUTS
The bank, which is cutting about 6 percent of its staff,
said it would continue to improve efficiency, without detailing
further measures.
Rival Credit Suisse said two weeks ago it would cut an extra
1 billion francs in spending, part of a slew of measures to
bolster its capital by $15.59 billion, including by cutting an
undisclosed number of jobs.
Tom Naratil, the bank's financial chief, told journalists
UBS had put aside funds for a 2012 dividend, which would be its
second since the financial crisis that wrought major losses at
UBS and culminated in a 2008 government rescue.
UBS, the first bank to say last March it had been subpoenaed
in a probe into how banks attempted to manipulate the London
interbank offered rate, or Libor, said it had appropriate
provisions for all litigation.
Specifically, UBS, which has previously admitted probes into
the yen and Swiss franc Libor and euroyen Tibor, has secured
leniency from some justice authorities in return for cooperating
with probes into the setting of Libor, a benchmark that
underpins an estimated $550 trillion in financial products.
UBS signalled its exposure to Libor probes is limited to the
three reference rates, and not others such as the Euro Interbank
Offered Rate, or Euribor, where several banks are said to be
cooperating with EU antitrust regulators.
"In order to obtain leniency or immunity, you have to find
evidence to support this issue. We haven't found any evidence to
support beyond the three we have already disclosed," UBS boss
Sergio Ermotti said at a press conference.