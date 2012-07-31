UPDATE 1-UBS Q2 profit shrivels amid trading slump and Facebook loss

* Q2 net profit 425 mln Sfr vs 1.14 bln Sfr in poll
* UBS hit by 349 million franc loss on Facebook IPO
* Cautious in outlook, confident for asset inflows
By Katharina Bart
ZURICH, July 31 UBS said on Tuesday
net profit shrank to 425 million Swiss francs ($433 million)
from 1.0 billion francs a year ago, hit by a slump in trading
and a 349 million franc loss on the glitch-ridden market debut
of Facebook in May.
The Swiss bank said it would take appropriate action against
the stock exchange Nasdaq for what it called "gross
mishandling" of the Facebook offering.
UBS was cautious in its outlook, saying it would continue to
explore avenues to improve efficiency, without detailing further
measures. The bank, which employed 63,520 staff at the end of
June, is currently cutting roughly 3,500 jobs.
As in the first quarter, UBS highlighted that the euro zone
debt crisis, the economic outlook globally and the U.S. "fiscal
cliff" of potential steep tax increases and spending cuts were
likely to hit its business.
"Failure to make progress on these key issues, accentuated
by the reduction in market activity levels typically seen in the
third quarter, would make further improvements in prevailing
market conditions unlikely and would thus generate headwinds for
revenue growth, net interest margins and net new money," UBS
said in a statement.
The earnings represent a sharp miss of analyst expectations,
which averaged 1.141 billion francs in a Reuters poll.
UBS said it was nevertheless confident it would continue to
gather net new assets, which totalled 9.5 billion francs in
UBS's flagship private banking arm for the wealthy.
UBS, the first bank to say last March it had been subpoenaed
in a probe into how banks attempted to manipulate the London
interbank offered rate, or Libor, added it was appropriately
provisioned for all litigation.
UBS has secured leniency from some justice authorities in
return for cooperating with probes into the setting of yen and
euroyen Libor, a benchmark that underpins an estimated $550
trillion in financial products.