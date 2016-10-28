UPDATE 1-UBS sees tough markets ahead as Q3 profit drops

(Adds quotes, details from statement)
ZURICH Oct 28 Swiss bank UBS
maintained its gloomy outlook on market conditions after
third-quarter net profit plummeted and it increased provisions
for litigation costs related to mis-selling of mortgage-backed
securities.
"Underlying macroeconomic uncertainty and geopolitical
tensions continued to contribute to client risk aversion and
generally low transaction volumes. Lower than anticipated and
negative interest rates still present considerable headwinds,"
it said on Friday. "These conditions are unlikely to change in
the foreseeable future."
It said implementing Switzerland's new bank capital
standards and the proposed changes to the international
regulatory framework for banks would lead to increasing capital
requirements and costs.
It increased mortgage-related litigation provisions to $1.41
billion from $988 million at the end of June.
The world's largest wealth manager said net profit for the
three months to end-September fell to 827 million Swiss francs
($832.7 million) from 2.1 billion francs in the same quarter
last year.
The fall was particularly steep because the year-ago numbers
benefited from a net tax benefit of 1.3 billion francs.
Pre-tax profit rose 11 percent to 877 million francs, thanks
to a strong business in its domestic Swiss markets and cost
cuts.
UBS Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti had warned at the end of
September that political uncertainty and concerns over global
growth meant the bank had seen generally low transaction
volumes.
UBS did not benefit from the same surge in investment
banking revenues experienced by U.S. banks since its business is
more geared towards equities and Wall Street earnings were
boosted by bond trading.
It is the downside to UBS's widely lauded post-financial
crisis strategy to focus on capital-light wealth management
while scaling back in investment banking and fixed income, where
earnings are more volatile and which consume more capital.
