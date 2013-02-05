版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 5日 星期二 14:04 BJT

BRIEF-UBS bond buyback could prompt Q1 own credit charge

ZURICH Feb 5 UBS AG : * Says bond buyback could result in "significant" Q1 own credit charges
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐