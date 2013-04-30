UBS first-quarter beats expectations on trading income surge

FOREX-Yen gains as N. Korea, Syria spark geopolitical jitters
* Concerns about N. Korea, Syria offset Fed rate hike expectations
ZURICH, April 30 UBS posted a better-than-expected first quarter profit on Tuesday as it saw a surge in trading income from its investment bank and more fees from wealthy clients.
Switzerland's biggest bank saw net profit slip 5 percent to 988 million Swiss francs ($1.05 billion), but still beat by far analyst forecasts, which averaged 601 million francs in a Reuters poll.
UBS, which is cutting 10,000 jobs in a retreat from riskier fixed income activities, said economic worries could again prevent wealthy clients from trading and hit second-quarter revenue, margins, and fresh funds.
"Nevertheless, we remain confident that our asset-gathering businesses as a whole will continue to attract net new money," UBS said in a statement.
($1 = 0.9368 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Katharina Bart)
FRANKFURT, April 11 Major central banks should prepare to normalise monetary policy as deflation risks have mostly disappeared from their economies and growth is picking up, the head of the Bank for International Settlements said on Tuesday.
* Tridonic Jennersdorf GmbH, a unit of Tridonic GmbH & Co KG, part of the Zumtobel Group Lighting Group, filed lawsuit against company S-Kon Ekontor24 GmbH based in Germany