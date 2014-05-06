UBS pledges special dividend after switching legal setup

BRIEF-United Rentals reports Q1 gaap earnings per share $1.27
* Q1 revenue $1.356 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.33 billion
ZURICH May 6 Swiss bank UBS on Tuesday it will pay a special dividend to investors who help it transfer into a holding company, a bid to win rebates on capital rules demanded by regulators following the financial crisis.
The Swiss bank is launching a swap of shares into the new company, which is meant to separate its branches more easily in case one runs into trouble without jeopardizing the remainder, a key element of too-big-to-fail laws.
The Zurich lender disclosed the plan, agreed with Swiss financial regulator FINMA, alongside a 7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit to 1.05 billion Swiss francs ($1.20 billion). This topped expectations in an analyst poll conducted by Reuters, which averaged 905 million francs.
($1 = 0.8778 Swiss Francs) (Reporting by Katharina Bart)
* Sonavation says enters into agreement with Analog Devices for licensing and development of sonavation's ultrasound biometric sensor technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hornby Bay Mineral exploration-received exploration permit from ministry of northern development & mines to drill on its East Clavos gold property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: