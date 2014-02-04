UBS profit beats forecasts after big tax benefit

UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Honda to supply engines to Sauber from 2018
* Japanese manufacturer behind others on performance (Adds detail)
ZURICH Feb 4 UBS swung to a larger-than-expected fourth-quarter profit, bolstered by a large tax benefit and its investment bank, which returned to the black.
Switzerland's biggest bank said on Tuesday net profit for the quarter stood at 917 million Swiss francs ($1.02 billion), including a 470 million franc benefit from deferring its taxes.
The net profit figure, compared to a 1.89 billion franc loss a year ago, is nearly three times the 354 million francs analysts expected according to a Reuters poll of 16 banks and brokerages.
UBS said the earnings will allow it to pay shareholders 0.25 Swiss francs a share for the year, two-thirds more than in 2012. UBS repeated a pledge to pay out more than 50 percent of profits once it reaches a key capital target, which is now within striking distance. UBS's 2013 dividend represents a 30 percent payout ratio.
($1 = 0.9027 Swiss francs) (Reporting By Katharina Bart. Editing by Carmel Crimmins)
* Japanese manufacturer behind others on performance (Adds detail)
SOCHI, Russia, April 30 Honda will supply the Sauber Formula One team with engines from the 2018 season, both sides announced on Sunday at the Russian Grand Prix.
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------