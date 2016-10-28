UBS sees tough markets ahead as Q3 profit drops

ZURICH Oct 28 Swiss bank UBS said on Friday it expected tough conditions to continue as it posted a drop in third-quarter net profit.

The world's largest wealth manager said net profit for the three months to end-September was 827 million Swiss francs ($832.7 million), down from 2.1 billion francs in the same quarter last year.

The fall was particularly steep because the year-ago numbers benefited from a net tax benefit of 1.3 billion francs.

UBS Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti warned at the end of September that political uncertainty and concerns over global growth meant the bank had seen generally low transaction volumes. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin, Editing by Michael Shields)