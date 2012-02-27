UPDATE 2-UBS trader Satur to start A$500 mln hedge fund-sources

* Satur exiting UBS to start macro fund MST Capital

* In talks with investors to raise up to A$500 mln

By Nishant Kumar and Narayanan Somasundaram

HONG KONG/SYDNEY, Feb 27 Senior UBS Australia trader Gerard Satur is quitting to start a hedge fund next month that aims to garner up to A$500 million and employ the increasingly popular macro strategy, sources said, in what may be one of the biggest start-ups of 2012.

Satur's plans are taking shape as banks shut proprietary trading desks in light of the 'Volcker rule', which limits the risks they can take with their own capital in the wake of the global financial crisis.

The UBS executive has been running the bank's macro strategy trading in Australia for more than six months now as the strategy's chief investment officer. He formerly headed UBS's securities arm in Australia and its equity trading division in the United States.

A UBS spokeswoman declined to comment. Satur could not be reached for comment.

The sources, who had direct knowledge of the matter, declined to be identified as the matter was private.

Satur is currently trying to rope in anchor investors for the fund, which he will launch with members of his team, one of the sources said. The firm will be called MST Capital.

RECORD INFLOWS

Macro hedge funds focus on major economic trends and events and bet whereever they see value, including on stocks, bonds, currencies, commodities and derivatives markets.

The strategy received $7.8 billion in January, the highest monthly net flow on record, booting total assets under management to $135 billion, data from Singapore-based industry tracker Eurekahedge showed.

"Assets have been flowing to the larger managers or those with strong pedigree," said Max Gottschalk, co-founder of Gottex Fund Management, one of the world's biggest fund of hedge funds.

"Due to the lack of choice, with only a few large hedge funds based in the region, some of the new launches from respected fund managers have been gathering a lot of interest and launching with sizeable assets," he said.

Satur joins the likes of Eashwar Krishnan, a former analyst at Lone Pine Capital, who has teamed up with Tanvir Ghani, former head of capital introduction for Asia-Pacific at Goldman Sachs, in preparation to launch their funds in a tough capital raising environment.

Others like Alp Ercil, a former partner and the head of New York-based hedge fund Perry Capital's Asia operations, and Morgan Stanley's former head of fixed income for Asia-Pacific, Ranodeb Roy, are also planning to launch their funds.

The last big hedge fund spin out from a bank in the region was Azentus Capital, a hedge fund launched by former Goldman star trader Morgan Sze on April 1 with about $1 billion. It has grown to almost $2 billion now.