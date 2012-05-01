UBS Puerto Rico unit to pay $26.6 mln in SEC pact

May 1 A Puerto Rico-based unit of UBS AG
agreed to pay $26.6 million to settle U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission charges that it defrauded customers by
masking its control of the secondary market for 23 proprietary,
closed-end mutual funds.
UBS Financial Services Inc of Puerto Rico will pay a $14
million fine, $11.5 million of disgorged money and $1.1 million
of interest, with the money going into a fund for harmed
investors, the SEC said. The unit did not admit or deny
wrongdoing in agreeing to settle.
The SEC said it has also begun contested administrative
proceedings against Miguel Ferrer, the unit's vice chairman and
former chief executive; and Carlos Ortiz, its head of capital
markets.
"UBS Puerto Rico denied its closed-end fund customers what
they were entitled to under the law -- accurate price and
liquidity information, and a trading desk that did not advantage
UBS' trades over those of its customers," SEC enforcement chief
Robert Khuzami said in a statement.