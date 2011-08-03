UBS client pleads guilty to hiding over $13 mln

WASHINGTON Aug 3 A California man pleaded guilty to filing a false U.S. tax return by hiding more than $13 million in two banks accounts he had with UBS AG UBSN.VX and agreed to pay over $6.8 million in penalties, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.

Robert Greeley admitted to hiding the money in two UBS accounts with the help of Renzo Gadola, a former private banker at UBS who was indicted by U.S. authorities on Tuesday for selling offshore tax-evasion services to wealthy Americans.

Greeley admitted that he failed to disclose on his tax returns the UBS accounts from 2002 to 2008 or the interest he earned, according to the Justice Department.

He is due to be sentenced on Nov. 9.

UBS paid $780 million in 2009 to settle charges that it lured Americans to become customers with the promise of tax secrecy. U.S. authorities have now widened their probe to focus on other Swiss banks including Credit Suisse AG CSGN.VX.

The case is USA v. Robert Greeley, No. 11-cr-374 in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. (Reporting by Jeremy Pelofsky; Editing by Gary Hill)