Ex-UBS bank executive to enter plea in tax fraud case

| MIAMI
MIAMI Jan 7 A former high-ranking UBS banker
charged with helping Americans dodge taxes through secret Swiss
bank accounts is expected to plead not guilty on Tuesday to tax
fraud conspiracy in federal court in Florida.
Raoul Weil, a 54-year-old Swiss citizen and former head of
global wealth management at UBS, was charged five
years ago with helping about 17,000 Americans conceal $20
billion in numbered accounts at the bank.
He initially disputed the charges and was declared a
fugitive a few months later but was arrested on a warrant from
Interpol in mid-October while on vacation in Bologna, Italy.
Weil's appearance in federal court in Fort Lauderdale on
Tuesday will be his second since he was extradited from Italy
last month. He was granted a $10.5 million bond pending his
arraignment, when he appeared in shackles and a gray prison
jumpsuit on Dec. 16.
Lawyers for UBS whistleblower Bradley Birkenfeld, the bank
employee who revealed the tax fraud conspiracy to U.S.
authorities in 2007, fear that Weil may be negotiating a
"sweetheart" deal" that would spare him from a trial and
ultimately shield secret account holders and other bankers from
prosecution.
The lawyers, who note that Birkenfeld worked directly under
Weil when he headed UBS's former cross-border banking business,
have been highly critical of what they often describe as the
U.S. government's failure to prosecute UBS and some of its
former top executives.
"Weil can clearly bargain inside information he has that
could be embarrassing to American officials or institutions for
leniency," said Stephen Kohn, a Birkenfeld lawyer who also heads
the Washington, D.C.-based National Whistleblowers Center.
"Weil knows where all the skeletons are buried," Kohn added.
"The Justice Department must work closely with the IRS and
Department of State to make sure that every person guilty of tax
evasion in the UBS America's program are identified and
prosecuted," he said.
Aaron Marcu, lead attorney for Weil, says his client has
consistently denied wrongdoing in the case, however.
"Mr. Weil will appear in court in Ft. Lauderdale on
Tuesday and intends to plead not guilty," Marcu of Freshfields
Bruckhaus Deringer LLP said in an email to Reuters on Monday.
"We look forward to presenting our case in court, where we
expect Mr. Weil to be exonerated," he added.
If convicted, Weil faces up to five years in prison for
conspiracy to commit tax fraud.
In a case that shook Swiss banking to the core, UBS paid a
record $780 million fine in 2009 and agreed to hand over the
names of U.S. clients with secret accounts, breaking
Switzerland's vaunted tradition of banking secrecy to avoid
feared criminal charges against the bank or other executives.
Birkenfeld, who knew the inner workings of UBS and spilled
many secrets about his former employer's dealings with U.S.
clients, won a record-setting $104 million reward from the U.S.
Internal Revenue Service for exposing the UBS tax fraud
conspiracy. But he was jailed for 30 months after the government
said he withheld information about a billionaire U.S. client.
The reward for Birkenfeld came as U.S. and European
authorities were investigating a wide range of tax evasion cases
involving people with accounts in Switzerland, a longstanding
bastion of banking secrecy that is being forced to change.