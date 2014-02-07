Florida tax evasion trial of ex-UBS banker delayed eight months

| MIAMI
MIAMI Feb 7 A Florida judge has agreed to an
eight-month delay in the trial of Raoul Weil, a former
high-ranking UBS banker charged with tax fraud by U.S.
authorities.
Weil's lawyers requested the delay in light of the massive
amount of evidence that has been produced over the past couple
of weeks.
Weil, a 54-year-old Swiss citizen, is charged with helping
Americans dodge taxes for UBS via secret Swiss
bank accounts.
The trial which was due to start on Feb. 18, has been moved
back to Oct. 14, according to an order signed by federal Judge
James Cohn on Thursday.
Discovery began in January after Weil pleaded not guilty and
was released on $10.5 million bail by a judge in Fort
Lauderdale.
Weil's New York attorney, Aaron Marcu, confirmed that the
defense needed more time to review documents and prepare for the
case.
"In tax investigations of UBS and thousands of account
holders that covered some 8 years, the government collected a
large volume of documents, 4 million pages of which it has just
given to us," Marcu said in a statement emailed to Reuters.
"We strongly suspect that very little in the 4 million
documents has anything to do with Mr. Weil, but we will need
time to review them and confirm that," he said.
Weil is "looking forward to challenging the allegations in
court," he added.
Weil, the ex-head of wealth management at UBS, was arrested
in mid-October while on vacation with his wife at an upscale
hotel in the northern Italian city of Bologna.
He was extradited to the United States in December and if
found guilty faces up to five years in prison for conspiracy to
commit tax fraud.
Weil's attorneys claim the government documents provided
lack metadata information, such as the names of email senders
and recipients, which would allow attorneys to search and
prioritize data, according to court documents.
The trial could help the United States and other Western
countries step up their hunt for individuals and companies that
use opaque offshore financial centers to avoid paying taxes.
In a landmark 2009 settlement UBS paid a $780 million fine
and agreed to hand over the names of U.S. clients with secret
accounts, breaking Switzerland's tradition of banking secrecy,
to avoid feared criminal charges against the bank or other
executives.
Critics of the government's efforts to prosecute UBS fear
Weil may be given a sweetheart deal to protect some of the
bank's clients, who they say include U.S. politicians, according
to Stephen Kohn, director of the National Whistleblower Center.
Weil's lawyers have previously denied they are involved in
any plea negotiations.
Weil's trial is likely to be followed by tax authorities in
other countries as well. Tax experts say much still needs to be
done to ensure financial centers in Asia and the Middle East
come on board.
Though pressure has increased on well-known tax havens such
as Switzerland and the Cayman Islands, new countries are
emerging as popular tax havens.
The case is USA v Weil Case 0:08-CR-60322-JIC-1