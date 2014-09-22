UBS to appeal French court's demand for 1.1 bln euros

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 18
ZURICH, April 18 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8639 points on Tuesdayday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
ZURICH, Sept 22 Swiss bank UBS said on Monday that it will appeal against a French court ruling that it must deposit a 1.1 billion euro ($1.41 billion) guarantee for potential fines it may have to pay if found guilty of helping rich French clients avoid tax.
The bank said in a statement that it would take the decision made by a French appeals court on Monday to France's supreme court and challenge the judicial process, including the right to a fair trial, at the European Court of Human Rights. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by David Goodman)
ZURICH, April 18 GAM Holding on Tuesday posted net inflows of 2.8 billion Swiss francs ($2.8 billion) for the first three months of 2017, with top management also urging shareholders reject board nominations from activist hedge fund investor RBR Capital Advisors.
* Novartis expands development programs for NASH through clinical collaboration with Allergan