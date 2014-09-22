UBS to appeal French court's demand for 1.1 bln euros

ZURICH, Sept 22 Swiss bank UBS said on Monday that it will appeal against a French court ruling that it must deposit a 1.1 billion euro ($1.41 billion) guarantee for potential fines it may have to pay if found guilty of helping rich French clients avoid tax.

The bank said in a statement that it would take the decision made by a French appeals court on Monday to France's supreme court and challenge the judicial process, including the right to a fair trial, at the European Court of Human Rights. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by David Goodman)