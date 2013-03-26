UBS asks Singapore court to seal cases of two fired traders

HONG KONG, March 26 UBS AG has filed
an application to the Singapore High Court, asking that two
cases be sealed involving traders fired as part of the bank's
investigation into reference rate manipulation.
The request for a seal underscores the highly sensitive
information within the cases, which stem from a global crack
down on banks involved with submitting false reference rates for
various markets to benefit trading books.
Mukesh Chhaganlal and Prashant Mirpuri are suing the Swiss
bank in separate cases for wrongful dismissal, saying they were
sacked in order to lessen UBS's role in the alleged manipulation
of currency reference rates in Singapore.
In affidavits filed on March 22, UBS lawyer Sannie Sng said
that the traders were terminated as a "result of serious
misconduct" and that it intends to defend itself against the
lawsuit.
The bank asked that the cases be sealed from public view,
arguing that premature disclosure of the bank's investigation
into the fired traders would hamper the bank's ongoing probe
into the matter, as well as the review carried out globally by
regulators looking into the manipulation of rate fixings.
(Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Michael Flaherty)