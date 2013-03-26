UPDATE 1-UBS asks Singapore court to seal cases of two fired traders

* Former traders are suing UBS for wrongful dismissal
* Traders were dismissed as bank probed reference rate
manipulation
* Investigations by UBS, regulators still continuing
SINGAPORE, March 26 UBS AG has filed
an application to the Singapore High Court asking that two cases
be sealed involving traders fired as part of the bank's
investigation into reference rate manipulation.
The request for seals underscores the highly sensitive
information within the cases, which stem from a global crackdown
on banks involved with submitting false reference rates for
various markets to benefit trading books.
Mukesh Chhaganlal and Prashant Mirpuri are suing the Swiss
bank in separate cases for wrongful dismissal, saying they were
sacked in order to lessen UBS's role in the alleged manipulation
of currency reference rates in Singapore.
In affidavits filed on March 22, UBS lawyer Sannie Sng said
the traders were terminated as a "result of serious misconduct"
and that it intends to defend itself against the lawsuit. The
traders have said UBS never provided them with reasons for their
dismissal.
The bank asked that the cases be sealed from public view,
arguing that premature disclosure of the bank's investigation
into the fired traders would hamper its ongoing probe into the
matter, as well as the review carried out globally by regulators
looking into the manipulation of rate fixings.
"I ... verily believe that a sealing order would protect the
integrity of the various investigations by regulators," Sng said
in the affidavit.
Daniel Chia, a director at Stamford Law who is acting for
both the traders, declined to comment on the application.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) ordered banks that
help to set local interbank lending rates and currency reference
rates to review the fixing process last year as U.S. and British
regulators cracked down on manipulation of Libor, a benchmark
used to set interest rates for around $600 trillion worth of
securities.
UBS said Chhanganlal and Mirpuri were fired as a result of
those reviews.
It added that information involved in the case is likely to
be of interest not just to the MAS's investigation but also to
other reviews into rate manipulation taking place in other
countries.
UBS was fined $1.5 billion in December last year for its
role in a multi-year scheme to manipulate the London interbank
offered rate (Libor) and other benchmark interest rates.
The two traders filed suits at the end of February, seeking
damages including salary in lieu of notice and shares they said
would have been due to them under the bank's equity ownership
programme had they not been fired.
UBS's application follows a similar move by Royal Bank of
Scotland, which successfully applied last year for a
case in Singapore to be sealed. RBS was defending itself against
a wrongful dismissal suit from a former trader, Tan Chi Min, who
the British lender says was fired for trying to improperly
influence the bank's reference rate setters.
Tan sued the bank in December 2011, saying the practice of
making requests to the bank's rate setters was known by RBS
management, but the status of the case is now unclear as it has
been sealed since September of last year.