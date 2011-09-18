UPDATE 4-UBS raises rogue equity trade losses to $2.3 bln

* Loss resulted from equity index futures
* UBS sets up committee to investigate trades
* CEO Gruebel hints at possible consequences for himself
(Adds CEO comments, comments from source, analyst)
By Emma Thomasson and Silke Koltrowitz
ZURICH, Sept 18 Swiss bank UBS
increased the amount it said it had lost on rogue equity trades
to $2.3 billion on Sunday and Chief Executive Oswald
Gruebel said the alleged fraud would have consequences for
strategy and possibly also for himself.
"It is obvious that these incidents will have an
influence on the strategy of the investment bank," a visibly
chastened Gruebel told Swiss television, adding that the firm
would present a new strategy for its investment bank soon.
"I will bear all the consequences of the incident. They
will be announced as soon as we put them in practice," he
said.
UBS stunned markets on Thursday when it announced
unauthorised trades had lost it some $2 billion. London trader
Kweku Adoboli was charged on Friday with fraud and false
accounting dating back to 2008.
UBS said in a statement on Sunday the trader concealed
"unauthorised speculative trading in various S&P 500, DAX, and
EuroStoxx index futures over the last three months" by creating
fictitious hedging positions in internal systems.
"The loss arising from this matter is $2.3 billion. As
previously stated, no client positions were affected," it said.
Global stock markets have been extremely volatile in recent
months, plunging on concerns over euro zone and U.S. debt crises
and then rebounding on hopes for their resolution.
BUCK STOPS WITH GRUEBEL?
The loss is a disaster for the reputation of Switzerland's
biggest bank, which had just started to recover after it almost
collapsed during the financial crisis and faced a damaging U.S.
investigation into aiding wealthy Americans to dodge taxes.
"Loss even more. Reads like they're making excuses," Helvea
analyst Peter Thorne said of the UBS statement in an e-mail.
The new scandal has prompted calls for UBS's top managers to
step down and for its investment bank to be split into a
separate unit from its core wealth management business.
Chris Wheeler, bank analyst at Mediobanca, said there
would be pressure on UBS to address the investment bank
fast.
"That had been planned anyway for the investor day on
November 17 and there may be pressure on them to accelerate
that."
Gruebel, who was brought out of retirement in 2009 to turn
the bank around, was quoted in a newspaper on Sunday as saying
he was not considering quitting over the crisis, but said it was
up to the board to decide.
In a memo to staff on Sunday, he said: "Ultimately, the buck
stops with me. I and the rest of senior management are
responsible for dealing with wrongdoing."
Swiss newspapers quoted unnamed insiders as saying the UBS
board and important shareholders such as the Singapore sovereign
wealth fund still backed Gruebel, with immediate changes the
last thing the bank needs and an obvious successor lacking.
CONFIDENCE, SECURITY, DISCRETION?
The bank, whose three keys logo symbolise "confidence,
security, discretion", has for now pulled its "We will not rest"
global advertising campaign that was designed by advertising
agency Publicis to try to rebuild its image.
Meanwhile, UBS client advisers have been writing to
customers to reassure them of the underlying financial strength
of the bank despite the trading loss, a spokesman said.
"That we now suffer this setback at this point in our
efforts to improve our reputation is very disappointing. This
incident also sets us back somewhat in our capital-building
efforts," Gruebel said in his memo to staff.
"However, I wish to remind you that our fundamental
strengths as a firm remain intact... we remain one of the
best-capitalised banks in the industry.
UBS said its board of directors had set up a committee
chaired by independent director David Sidwell, former chief
financial officer at Morgan Stanley, to conduct an independent
investigation into the trades and the bank's control systems.
A source close to the bank said the trades involved
positions with a notional value of about $10 billion.
The bank said it had covered the risk resulting from the
unauthorised trades, and its equities business was again
operating normally within previously defined risk limits.
It said the trader had allegedly concealed the fact his
trades violated UBS risk limits by executing fake
exchange-traded fund (ETFs) positions.
"Following inquiries directed to him by UBS control
functions that were reviewing his positions, the trader revealed
his unauthorised activity," the bank said.
ETFs are index funds listed on an exchange and can be traded
just like regular stocks. They try to replicate index
performances and offer lower costs than actively managed funds,
but regulators have warned about risks from some complex ETFs.
The instruments involved in the UBS case are similar to
those that Jerome Kerviel, the rogue trader at Societe Generale
, traded when he racked up a $6.7 billion loss in
unauthorised deals in 2008.
Christoph Blocher, vice-president of the right-wing Swiss
People's Party (SVP) -- the country's biggest -- renewed his
calls for a splitting off of the investment bank.
"One has to seriously examine a ban on investment banking
for commercial banks," he told the SonntagsZeitung newspaper,
adding his party might team up with the centre-left Social
Democrats to push for such a move.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Silke Koltrowitz; Additional
reporting by Steve Slater in London; Editing by David Hulmes and
Peter Graff)