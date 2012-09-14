UBS not to blame for actions of "rogue trader", court told

Taiwan sits out forex intervention to duck Trump blast
* Trump rhetoric deters cenbank from forex intervention -source
LONDON, Sept 14 UBS was not to blame for the actions of a "rogue trader" who cost the Swiss bank $2.3 billion losses in fraudulent trades as no system can stop a dishonest person abusing a trusted position, a London court was told on Friday.
Prosecutor Sasha Wass said Kweku Adoboli knew how to cheat the bank's system of checks, lied to his bosses, and falsified records to hide what he was doing.
"They respected him and he abused their trust to cheat them for his own eventual gain," she told Southwark Crown Court.
However, Wass told the jury that Adoboli, who denied two charges of fraud and two of false accounting, would say UBS managers were fully aware of what he was doing. "As part of his defence during this case, he will now say that the management of the bank were fully complicit in this fraud," she said. "There is no system in the world that can stop a dishonest person in a position of trust abusing that trust."
* Trump rhetoric deters cenbank from forex intervention -source
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 1 Rio's premier Portela samba school was crowned champion samba school on Wednesday, winning its first Carnival parade in 33 years with a spectacular performance that highlighted the environmental importance of rivers.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_03022017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu to launch freight sector initiatives via video conference in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Chief Economic Adviser Arvind