UBS rogue trader loss less than crisis damage, UK court told

LONDON Oct 15 UBS's losses in the
financial crisis dwarfed a $2.3 billion hit from a rogue trading
scandal last year and caused longer-lasting damage, lawyers for
accused fraudster Kweku Adoboli said in court on Monday.
Adoboli's lawyers have so far argued at his trial that he
believed he was trading for the good of the bank, and that
colleagues had turned a blind eye to his practices.
In a fresh tack on Monday, lawyers questioned Tom Naratil --
chief financial officer at UBS and the most senior executive to
appear as a witness -- on the impact of other losses and probes
on the Swiss bank and its share price.
Adoboli, 32, who was arrested in September 2011, is on trial
at Southwark Crown Court accused of fraud and false accounting.
He denies the charges.
Charles Sherrard, representing Adoboli, said UBS lost close
to 50 billion Swiss francs ($53.53 billion) because of the
financial crisis and its share price fell almost 80 percent
between January 2008 and the day before the trading loss was
uncovered in September 2011.
Naratil, appearing via videolink from New York, said that
UBS's share price dropped 10 percent when the $2.3 billion loss
was announced and had recovered eight days later.
Despite this recovery, Naratil said that the impact on UBS
had been material.
"A double-digit decline in the stock price in a single day
is a significant event," Naratil said.
The prosecution, which has portrayed Adoboli as a gambler
routinely exceeding his trading limits and concealing trades,
argued that the damage caused by one person in a day and by an
economic crisis could not easily be compared, and did not in the
second instance involve allegations of fraud at UBS.
Naratil, who described last year's trading loss as a "very
trying time" for UBS employees, said about 500 people were made
redundant at the bank after the trading scandal was exposed.
Asked to quantify how many of those layoffs resulted from
the trading incident, Naratil said: "It would be hard to
determine a percentage."
He added: "If you lose $2.3 billion more than you would
otherwise, then you're more likely to lose more staff," Naratil
said.
UBS had already announced in August it was shedding 3,500
staff as part of a broader cost cutting plan, but Naratil said
that "it did not mean we were limited to cost reductions that
were tied to that specific programme."
The investment bank's bonus pool was also cut by 60 percent,
he said, adding however that the rogue trading loss was not the
sole reason for this.
The trial continues.