UPDATE 3-"Rogue trader" weeps as tells court he acted for good of UBS

By Estelle Shirbon
LONDON, Oct 26 Former UBS trader Kweku
Adoboli wept on Friday as he told a jury that his "off-book"
trading was done for the benefit of the bank that meant
everything to him.
Addressing the court for the first time in his long-running
trial in London, Adoboli said he had no reason to believe he was
doing anything wrong since he was doing it to generate profits
and colleagues knew about it.
"UBS was my family and every single thing I did, every
single bit of effort I put into that organisation, was for the
benefit of the bank," said Adoboli, his voice breaking as he
wept and thumped the witness box with his hand.
"That is everything I lived for ... To find yourself in
Wandsworth Prison for nine months because all you did was worked
so hard for this bank," he said through tears.
The 32-year-old British-educated Ghanaian was arrested on
Sept. 15, 2011, and blamed for losses of $2.3 billion. He was in
custody until he was granted bail in June 2012.
He has pleaded not guilty to two counts of fraud and four of
false accounting, covering the period between October 2008 and
September 2011.
The prosecution says Adoboli traded far in excess of his
authorised risk limits, concealed his unhedged positions by
booking fictitious hedges, and lied to the back office when
asked questions about his accounts.
Adoboli said he had developed an accounting mechanism he
called his "umbrella" which allowed him to keep certain trades
and the profits they generated "off-book".
He said this "profit pool" served two purposes: to help
offset mounting costs that were a drain on the desk's profits,
and to give him and his desk colleagues confidence to trade in
the knowledge that they had a "cash buffer" to fall back on
should they make losses.
Adoboli said he did not think this was dishonest or contrary
to the bank's rules because it was aimed at making a profit,
which was the purpose of his job.
"Ultimately that's what everyone cares about," he said.
"KEEP ON DOING IT"
He also said that when he explained his umbrella to his
three fellow traders on the Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) desk
and to colleagues from other trading desks, nobody gave any sign
that they disapproved.
"The response I got from everyone else is 'OK, that's a way
of doing it, that's an accounting practice, keep on doing it',"
he told the court.
Asked about a comment from fellow trader John Hughes that
"your umbrella is going to get us fired", Adoboli said this was
a joke.
Adoboli described the ETFs desk as over-stretched and
under-resourced. He referred to himself and Hughes, the only two
traders on the desk initially, as "babies" and "kids" dealing
with a "massive" $50 billion book.
The courtroom was packed as Adoboli gave his evidence,
wearing a dark suit and dark red tie. Most of the time he
appeared confident, speaking loudly and clearly as he answered
questions from his lawyer.
But Adoboli cried on several occasions when friends and
family were mentioned. The first was when his lawyer mentioned
that his father had come from Ghana and been present in the
courtroom throughout the trial, which started on Sept. 10.
Describing how hard he had worked during the financial
crisis in 2008, when he said he had feared for the survival of
UBS, Adoboli wept again as he recalled that he had missed his
grandmother's funeral because of how committed he was to his
job.
The most dramatic moment in the first day of his evidence
came just before the court adjourned for lunch, when Adoboli
broke down as he tried to explain what his work had meant to
him.
"It's hard to find the words to describe the relationship I
had with UBS," he said, launching into a passionate speech
during which he sobbed, struggled to catch his breath and
thumped the desk in front of him with his right hand.
After a summer internship at UBS in 2002, when he was a
student, Adoboli joined the bank as a graduate trainee in 2003.
Throughout his evidence on Friday, he spoke of pride and a sense
of belonging and of the respect and friendship he felt for many
of his colleagues.
The trial continues on Monday, when Adoboli will continue
giving evidence.