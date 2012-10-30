UPDATE 1-"Devastated" ex-UBS trader says he lost control

* Adoboli says trading losses made him catatonic
By Estelle Shirbon
LONDON, Oct 30 Former UBS trader Kweku
Adoboli told a London court on Tuesday he "lost control" in the
summer of 2011 but insisted he never acted dishonestly in the
frantic weeks that resulted in losses of $2.3 billion.
Ending an emotional three-day defence against charges of
fraud and false accounting, a tearful Adoboli said he was
"devastated" and "sorry beyond words" about the losses.
But he attacked the culture of investment banks, arguing
that compliance rules were "aspirational" and that traders had
to bend rules to achieve the goals set by senior management.
The 32-year-old British-educated Ghanaian, who was a senior
trader on the Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) desk at UBS's London
offices, was arrested on Sept. 15, 2011. He denies two counts of
fraud and four of false accounting.
The prosecution says he traded far in excess of his risk
limits and concealed his positions with fictitious accounting.
Adoboli says everything he did was for the benefit of UBS, a
bank he considered "his family".
"I'm devastated to have put UBS in that position. I'm
devastated that my friends lost their jobs. I'm devastated that
in order to tell the world who I am I have to tell things about
my organisation that they wouldn't want me to," Adoboli told the
court.
"But in the end the reason I'm most sad is because the
losses weren't the result of dishonesty or fraudulent behaviour,
they were the result of a group of traders asked to do too much
with too little resources."
Adoboli said three fellow traders on the ETFs desk knew
about his trades and his accounting methods. He says he
initially told UBS he had acted alone because he wanted to
protect them, but the truth was that the four had acted as a
team.
The three other traders, who appeared as witnesses earlier
in the trial, denied that they had known the details of
Adoboli's activities in the summer of 2011.
Adoboli said his troubles started on July 1 that year when,
under intense pressure from colleagues and managers, he
abandoned a long-standing bearish stance and flipped his trading
position to a long one. Just after he did so, the market started
to sell off.
"DE-SENSITISED"
"I lost control. The result of that loss of control was an
increasing number of breaks (accounting problems), a more
frantic trading activity, a less controlled decision-making
process," he said.
Adoboli said weeks went by during which he ate and slept
little and lost track of exactly what his large and complex
array of trading positions amounted to.
"I'd become de-sensitised to just how big the trades were,"
he said.
On July 23, as losses mounted, Adoboli recalled that
exhaustion and stress reached such levels that they caused him
to briefly break up with his long-term girlfriend.
"I went a bit catatonic. I was curled up on my bed. She was
asking me what was wrong. I just couldn't explain," he said.
He said the first time he appreciated the extent of his
losses was on Aug. 11, when he had gone into work at around 4
a.m. to take stock of his positions. He realised that he was
sitting on a potential loss of $2.2 billion.
He said John Hughes, the other senior trader on the ETFs
desk, knew about this and had suggested he get on a plane to
Ghana and send an email from there explaining everything.
"I said no, that's ridiculous, the best thing to do was to
fix the situation," said Adoboli.
He said it was his girlfriend who over time persuaded him to
stop trying to recoup the losses and open up to someone about
his true position.
"In the end she was the strength. She was the person who
said to me 'Look, Kwek, if you can't do this, if you can't fix
this, then look within yourself and maybe go and tell someone.'"
"WE FELL OFF THE EDGE"
Adoboli said he had lied to members of the UBS back office
but denied acting dishonestly, arguing that his intention was to
reverse the losses for the good of the bank.
"I had told loads of people different stories about what the
trades were to buy us more time to recoup the losses. Eventually
I accepted that I would have to tell someone about the true
nature, the full scale of the losses," he said.
In a separate strand of his evidence, Adoboli said he did
not believe he had done anything dishonest because he was trying
to deliver what UBS management wanted: greater risks in pursuit
of greater profits.
He said that in the spring of 2011 the ETFs desk was doing
so well that it was held up as an example to other UBS trading
desks.
"There were no secrets. There was no hiding. There was no
holding back," he said, describing that period.
"We were told to go for it. We went for it. We were told to
push the boundaries ... We found the boundary. We found the
edge. We fell off the edge and I got arrested," he said.
Adoboli said UBS and investment banks in general set traders
unrealistic objectives and everyone knew they could only be met
with a certain amount of rule-bending in areas like risk limits.
"The policies were aspirational policies, and on the ground
- at the coalface - you had to put in place mechanisms to
achieve what you had to achieve," he said.
"In order to achieve what the bank leadership wanted us to
achieve, we cannot stick to the policy. We are allowed, it is
approved, in reality, that we're going to try to meet in the
middle somewhere."
The trial continues on Wednesday, when Adoboli will be
cross-examined by the prosecuting counsel.