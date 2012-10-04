Accused UBS fraudster was trading floor "star"-colleague

| LONDON
LONDON Oct 4 Kweku Adoboli, the ex-UBS
trader accused of losing the Swiss bank $2.3 billion,
was a "star" and his desk was doing "amazingly well" in the
months before the debacle, a London court heard on Thursday.
However, Christophe Bertrand, the most junior of the four
traders who made up the Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) desk where
Adoboli worked, also said the alleged "rogue trader" could be
unfriendly and difficult to work with.
Adoboli, 32, was arrested in September 2011, and is on trial
at Southwark Crown Court accused of fraud and false accounting,
charges he denies.
Bertrand told the court Adoboli and the other senior trader
on the ETFs desk, John Hughes, conducted most of the proprietary
trading done on the desk and 2011 had started well for them.
He said that as far as he was aware, the desk had made about
$70 million in profits in the first half of the year, mostly
from proprietary trading, compared with about $15 to $20 million
for the whole of the previous year.
"It (the desk) was doing amazingly well," he said. "Other
senior traders would come to our desk to ask us for our advice.
Everyone knew it was Kweku Adoboli and John Hughes doing the
proprietary trading. They were the stars of the trading floor."
The prosecution has presented Adoboli as a "master
fraudster" who routinely exceeded risk limits and masked his
positions with fictitious hedging trades.
The defence has portrayed him as a hard-working team player
who believed his trading and accounting methods were for the
good of the bank and of his colleagues.
Bertrand said Adoboli had mentioned to him at least once in
2011 his "umbrella". This, according to the prosecution, was a
secret fund Adoboli used to park profits from unauthorised
trades and leak them into the official accounts to plug losses.
But Bertrand said he did not have a full understanding of
what the umbrella was and that as a junior team-member focused
on client trading he did not delve into the matter in any depth.
"UNPLEASANT"
Bertrand gave an unflattering description of Adoboli, who
was in charge of training him when he joined the ETFs desk in
June 2010.
"He was quite rough. One of the rules he had put in place
was that I could not ask the same question twice. Quite often
when I asked a question he gave me the silent treatment,"
Bertrand said.
Bertrand, who is French, was asked by the judge whether he
could find a better word than "rough" to describe Adoboli's
attitude to him. "Unfriendly, unpleasant, superior," he replied.
Bertrand's evidence was in sharp contrast to what the jury
had heard from previous witnesses, and from excerpts from
Adoboli's performance appraisals, in which he came across as a
friendly, approachable team player.
Evidence read out in court revealed that Bertrand's fellow
traders had given him two nicknames.
One was "Bateman", in reference to a perceived physical
resemblance with the main character in the film "American
Psycho". The other was "FFF", an acronym for something rude. The
jury were advised not to speculate on what it might mean.