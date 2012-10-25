Friend of accused UBS "rogue trader" gave Kerviel warning

LONDON Oct 25 A friend of accused UBS
fraudster Kweku Adoboli told him in 2008 she hoped never to read
articles about him in the press similar to those she had read
about a "rogue trader" at France's Societe Generale, a London
court heard on Thursday.
Adoboli, 32, who used to work as a senior trader at UBS's
investment banking arm in London, was arrested on Sept. 15, 2011
and blamed for losses of $2.3 billion. He is on trial accused of
fraud and false accounting, charges he denies.
The prosecution read out to the jury an exchange of emails
between Adoboli and friend Sarah Moore dating back to January
2008, when Societe Generale announced losses of 4.9 billion
euros ($7.1 billion) blamed on trader Jerome Kerviel.
Moore started the exchange by forwarding to Adoboli and
others a humorous newspaper article that began: "Friends of
rogue trader Jerome Kerviel last night blamed his $7 billion
losses on unbearable levels of stress brought on by a punishing
30-hour working week".
Adoboli responded that, "It brings so much joy, this story",
commenting in the same email, "to think that he (Kerviel) does
exactly what Hughesy and I do".
"Hughesy" was a reference to John Hughes, Adoboli's fellow
trader at UBS's Exchange Traded Funds desk.
In her response to Adoboli, Moore commented that the more
she read about the Kerviel case, the more she was struck by the
similarities between the French trader's professional activities
and those of Adoboli.
"Please don't let me read about you in the papers in the
same fashion. It would destroy my faith in human nature
forever," Moore told Adoboli.
The prosecution concluded their case, which had been running
since Sept. 14, shortly after reading out Moore's email. After
some legal proceedings, Adoboli was expected to take the stand
in his defence later on Thursday.